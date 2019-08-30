Stonebridge Capital Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.15 Million; Stock Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Boosted Position by $4.16 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 33,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 56,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 2.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 11.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,088 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,448 shares. Fjarde Ap has 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.18 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Condor Cap Management has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Arete Wealth Lc accumulated 64,404 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management reported 35,087 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 2.03% or 57.83M shares. L S Advisors invested in 110,556 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.56% or 33,179 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3.25M shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Co New York holds 13,057 shares. Alphamark Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 3.04 million shares. Holderness Invests Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 63,059 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares to 506,702 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).