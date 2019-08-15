Stonebridge Capital Management Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Has Decreased by $624,600 as Stock Value Declined; Lenox Wealth Management Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Decreased by $591,872

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 2,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 3.32M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares to 22,530 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 1,362 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 192 shares. National Insur Tx holds 0.26% or 17,210 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 6,035 shares. Nordea accumulated 9,774 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 111,688 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2,728 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,645 shares. Sands Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3.19M shares or 2.8% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 2,146 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 112,367 shares. Voya Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 62,105 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Covington Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.22 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).