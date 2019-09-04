Stonebridge Capital Management Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Lifted Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Stock Price Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 1.19 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, up from 29,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $190.72. About 514,866 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 402,493 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $376.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,484 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inc owns 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,324 shares. 10,821 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 8,467 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 4,114 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Co has 7,149 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 9,136 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 2,882 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 230,007 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Markston Intl Lc owns 72,754 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.89% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Fincl Bank invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 160,800 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 49,247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Allstate holds 21,662 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 65,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Patten Gru holds 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,251 shares. Bokf Na holds 52,499 shares. Coastline Trust owns 9,594 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 1.13 million shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 250 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.11% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru reported 1,475 shares stake. Covington Investment Advsr stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 37 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 45,126 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 8,688 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.