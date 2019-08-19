Stonebridge Capital Management Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) Upped by $631,962 as Stock Rose; Cornerstone Investment Partners Position In Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Was Boosted

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 159,707 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 5.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalogue following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares to 21,959 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,250 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,400 shares to 658,325 shares, valued at $81.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,768 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

