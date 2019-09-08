Stonebridge Capital Management Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) Increased by $631,962 as Stock Price Rose; Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Holding in Wal (WMT) by $389,746

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 11/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is exploring creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate payments among its users, but the; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is shuffling around its senior leadership in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 51,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 55,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,118 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com has 2,210 shares. Haverford Trust Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.86M shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 111,104 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,460 shares. Mairs And has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 525,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 25,052 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp has 7,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 2.65M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Aravt Glob Limited Com invested in 3.7% or 140,000 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.06% or 10,660 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Management Inc owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,307 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.19% or 110,734 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 37,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,665 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 1,474 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Jobs Report, Fed’s Powell Help Boost S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Eagle Capital Lc has invested 1.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,976 were accumulated by Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Lc. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa has invested 1.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 236,540 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.1% or 6,767 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boston And Mgmt stated it has 2.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.28% or 477,755 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares stake. 5,313 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca). Acg Wealth reported 25,585 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.18% or 10,973 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd has 5,000 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).