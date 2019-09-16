Stonebridge Capital Management Has Upped Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding by $579,680; Market Valuation Declined; Aperio Group Upped Holding in Sun Life Financial (SLF) as Stock Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 44,780 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 26,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 1.74M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 32,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 303,095 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, up from 270,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 219,604 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 58,081 shares to 413,333 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 29,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,650 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,955 shares to 46,280 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,170 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS).

