Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by $624,600 as Valuation Declined; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Raised Holding by $7.16 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 923,238 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $161.93. About 60,564 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.13% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Old Dominion Capital accumulated 14,520 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc reported 1,300 shares. 13 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.77% stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 8.31M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 36 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,085 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp holds 85,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 350,368 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 226 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.18% or 562,278 shares.

