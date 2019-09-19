Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $687,580 as Stock Price Rose; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shares Declined, Highline Capital Management Has Upped Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 5,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 72,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 644,558 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 33,039 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Strs Ohio. Drexel Morgan invested in 0.47% or 4,858 shares. Conning holds 30,421 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 40.77 million shares. 25,734 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,625 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc owns 5,543 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability stated it has 382,969 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Fdx holds 67,183 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,506 shares stake. Community Bancorp Of Raymore owns 2,717 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 0.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 65,461 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.

