Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Stake; Auxier Asset Management Boosted The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) stake by 29.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 29,200 shares as Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ)’s stock declined 11.89%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 69,090 shares with $1.33M value, down from 98,290 last quarter. Invesco Ltd Shs now has $7.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 4.69 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms VMTP Shares Issued by 10 Invesco Closed-End Funds at ‘AAA’; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Auxier Asset Management increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 76.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 7,157 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 16,489 shares with $1.83M value, up from 9,332 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $243.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 3.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 999,159 shares. First Manhattan has 436,489 shares. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,404 shares. Mathes reported 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Company has 5,124 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation reported 145,488 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 3,466 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,882 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.78% stake. Adell Harriman Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 37,214 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 39,412 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Investment Counsel reported 23,000 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability invested in 69,529 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 1.81 million were reported by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.99% above currents $135.69 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 5,345 shares to 20,745 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 6,060 shares and now owns 35,383 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21’s average target is 35.40% above currents $15.51 stock price. Invesco had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. UBS downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Monday, May 13. UBS has “Sell” rating and $1800 target. Wells Fargo maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.79M for 6.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider CANION ROD bought $212,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $213,700 was bought by Johnson Ben F. III. WAGONER G RICHARD JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120.