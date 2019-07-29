Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $937,146; Valuation Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $860,544; Market Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 17,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,198 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 215,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 55,417 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Utd Automobile Association holds 247,344 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 985 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 168,435 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.3% or 1.45M shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 73,575 shares. Bares Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.83 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.48% or 8.74 million shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.31% or 62,604 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday: Caution Near All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy the Dip in Workday Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 24.48 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. 798,230 are held by Robecosam Ag. 34,661 were accumulated by Altfest L J And. New York-based Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 89,409 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shell Asset Management owns 0.81% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 686,253 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.04% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.9% or 15.92 million shares. Lincoln National stated it has 37,333 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cim Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Tru Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 119,981 shares. South Dakota Council holds 719,434 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.