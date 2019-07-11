Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Novartis Ag (NVS) Position; Atria Investments Boosted Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding By $401,192

Atria Investments Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 65.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 8,536 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 21,623 shares with $1.04 million value, up from 13,087 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 3.17 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 15.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 7,855 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 43,495 shares with $4.18M value, down from 51,350 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $209.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 1.46 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ACTIONS THAT HAVE RETURNED BUSINESS TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Appointed to Executive Committee; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 19/04/2018 – Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 10,340 shares to 10,341 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 6,060 shares and now owns 35,383 shares. Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Array BioPharma Soared 75.4% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC – With Market Assessment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Fundamental Problems of Tilray Stock Are Just Getting Worse – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati teams up with Novartis on doublet cancer therapy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity. $99.91 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 8,498 shares to 19,588 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) stake by 55,585 shares and now owns 4,280 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd has 5,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 7,397 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea holds 0% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 232 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 582,869 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Fincl Bank Of The West reported 0.06% stake. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 14,397 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 71,261 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47 shares. Emory University reported 1.42% stake.