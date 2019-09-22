Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Share Value Rose; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.98 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 63,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 83,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 34,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, up from 77,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Commerce Of Virginia reported 3,700 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 158,504 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.47% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,364 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 2.83 million shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,720 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 4.63 million shares stake. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 5,361 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.33M shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 20,889 shares. Hillsdale stated it has 8,300 shares. Carderock Mngmt accumulated 41,643 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Corporation reported 0.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Quantbot LP reported 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 20,500 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Capital has 57,410 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 64,241 were accumulated by Brookstone Management. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garrison Asset Mgmt Llc reported 9,609 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 0.45% or 67,489 shares. Nwi Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney Com holds 1.5% or 434,050 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 162,583 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 94,417 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 11,877 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,765 shares to 281,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 9,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,644 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).