Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 12,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 207,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 20.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 792,479 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares to 76,557 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $167.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).