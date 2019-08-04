Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in General Elec Co (GE) by $1.72 Million as Shares Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $332,112

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 46.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 190,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 220,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 410,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

