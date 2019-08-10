Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.43 Million; Pzena Investment Management Holds Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 17,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 72,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, down from 89,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 29,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 7.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.24M, up from 7.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 1.29 million shares to 5.52 million shares, valued at $302.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 135,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,521 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 834,716 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,855 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 35,598 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt owns 33,002 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,801 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,820 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 14,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Prns has invested 2.95% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Cap Mgmt invested in 0.42% or 118,350 shares. Petrus Trust Communications Lta holds 231,787 shares. Tci Wealth reported 581 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.