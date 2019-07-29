Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA); United Technologies (UTX) Stake Has Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 20,756 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,606 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 37,447 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 36,723 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Llc owns 2,310 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, New England Research & Mngmt Inc has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 1.2% or 404,264 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 3,567 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,756 shares. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,712 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company owns 36,445 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,195 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 38,913 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 8,105 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 1.35 million shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,274 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Limited Company has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). L S Advsrs owns 4,822 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com holds 52,284 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 65,297 shares. Logan Mngmt owns 15,939 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Foundation invested in 151,389 shares. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma accumulated 5,432 shares. Arrow Finance Corp holds 24,258 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 61,392 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd reported 21,390 shares.