Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $1.15 Million; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) Sellers Decreased By 10.92% Their Shorts

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 9,856 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 101,377 shares with $11.96M value, up from 91,521 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 11.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 10.92% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.92% from 9.58M shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.64%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 389,396 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 10,075 shares to 28,156 valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) stake by 14,792 shares and now owns 47,020 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was sold by Nadella Satya.

