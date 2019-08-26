Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Citigroup Inc. (C)

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods New Target: $74.0000 86.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $75.0000 77.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $81 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $93 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $78 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $94 New Target: $99 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) stake by 67.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 19,390 shares as Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 48,000 shares with $1.52M value, up from 28,610 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New Com now has $8.76B valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 9.25 million shares traded or 39.24% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M

The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.95 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.23% or 261,363 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 578,778 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.51% stake. Markston Intl Limited Liability Company reported 112,178 shares. Heritage Investors has 0.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Golub Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 424,594 shares. First Foundation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.34M shares stake. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,651 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 68,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Roanoke Asset New York has invested 1.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust National Bank Na reported 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yorktown Mngmt Rech accumulated 36,600 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 3.87M shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. 3.83M are owned by Mackenzie Corp.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 66.05% above currents $21.68 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $38 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, May 20.

