Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Position; Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $5.23 Million; Share Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 14,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.74M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,527 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Grp reported 51,609 shares. Monetta Financial Services reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 75 are held by Lifeplan Financial Grp. Timber Creek Llc owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,810 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 721,199 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 50,802 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 149,900 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemark Asset Management Llc invested in 5.5% or 1.00 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 87.53 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.26M shares or 0% of the stock. 1,531 were reported by American And. North Star Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.19% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. First City Cap holds 0.24% or 7,773 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead inks deal with Carna Bio for immuno-oncology therapies – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Disappoint on Weak HCV Sales? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron & Sanofi Get FDA Nod for Dupixent Label Expansion – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GILD vs. ILMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares to 198,198 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,615 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).