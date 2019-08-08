Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS) Sentiment Is 1.07

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 46.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 450 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 1,415 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 965 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $897.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.25. About 1.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 73 reduced and sold positions in Cooper-standard Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now have: 16.56 million shares, down from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cooper-standard Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 43 Increased: 61 New Position: 17.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $674.44 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 4.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CPS) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.63% invested in the company for 119,181 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 326,946 shares.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 30,651 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.