Stonebridge Capital Management Has Increased By $619,930 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 223.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 13,190 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 19,082 shares with $910,000 value, up from 5,892 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $71.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 4.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. See Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $19.8000 15.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Rating: Outperform New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 190,801 shares to 220,135 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 17,463 shares and now owns 72,195 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability owns 0.82% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 319,115 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 101,065 shares. 340,203 were reported by Bb&T. Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68,414 shares. Harvey Capital has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 64,827 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 384,666 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.17% or 36,069 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.24% or 934,023 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 84,344 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. West Chester Advsrs holds 14,301 shares. 19,470 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ims Cap has 0.71% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canal holds 220,000 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 18.95 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 10,000 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 59,000 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 0% or 11,101 shares. Pecaut, Iowa-based fund reported 83,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 58 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). South Dakota Council owns 108,900 shares. 26,405 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America owns 84,997 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 35,552 shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 284,394 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29