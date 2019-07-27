Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Fluor New Com (FLR) by $822,600; Seaboard (SEB) Stock Price Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $428,700

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $20.97 during the last trading session, reaching $4084.03. About 682 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 51,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 34.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FLR’s profit will be $74.17M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -478.57% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,345 shares to 20,745 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,498 shares. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 23,327 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invs reported 45,282 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 65,635 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 22,718 shares stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,538 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parametric owns 521,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 13,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 144,510 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19,951 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Trexquant Inv LP reported 76,102 shares. Interest reported 69,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 77,883 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares to 48,961 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 67,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC).