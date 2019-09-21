Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $499,870 as Share Value Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Citigroup New (C) by $20.04 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 286,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 913,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.94M, up from 626,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494,000, down from 5,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Colorado AG: Attorney General Coffman Demands Answers from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana Facebook’s user agreement on Tuesday during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,810 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Miller Howard Invests Ny invested in 2.53% or 1.23M shares. 2,828 are owned by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). Private Tru Company Na holds 0.19% or 13,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings owns 84,486 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc accumulated 123,001 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 155,809 shares. 523,500 are held by Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd. Cleararc Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,497 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Castleark Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 8,010 shares. Aspen Investment reported 6,851 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,252 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 23,118 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Natixis invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,320 shares to 322,450 shares, valued at $56.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 32,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,869 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 8,215 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 32,109 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 41,185 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Co holds 0.96% or 66,207 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls invested in 1,979 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vision Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,388 shares. 6,171 are held by Towercrest. Firsthand Cap Mgmt holds 3.72% or 50,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 0.4% or 24,163 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested in 1.24% or 24,116 shares.