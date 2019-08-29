Stonebridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Carters (CRI) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) stake by 38.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 54,845 shares with $997,000 value, down from 89,545 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Spn now has $50.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.22 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: TELCO M&A CONVERGENCE DRIVEN, INCUMBENT TIE-UPS UNLIKELY; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Carters Inc (CRI) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as Carters Inc (CRI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 115,700 shares with $11.66 million value, down from 121,000 last quarter. Carters Inc now has $3.99B valuation. The stock increased 3.59% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 612,220 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 16,046 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 56,327 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt stated it has 554,640 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Hl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2,039 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Shellback Lp accumulated 30,600 shares. Hallmark Capital accumulated 97,750 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,525 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 2,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,721 were reported by Fdx Advsr Inc. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 78,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,444 shares.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.33 million for 13.42 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $107’s average target is 18.63% above currents $90.2 stock price. Carter’s had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,807 shares to 5,147 valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 6,060 shares and now owns 35,383 shares. Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

