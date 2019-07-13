Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Has 1.65 Sentiment

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 6,060 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 35,383 shares with $5.99 million value, up from 29,323 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 66 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced stock positions in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.48 million shares, up from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gladstone Commercial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.46M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $666.38 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 668.44 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation for 431,387 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 63,687 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 101,152 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 288,921 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. General Dynamics had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $200 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $184 target in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, January 31. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 14 by Citigroup. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.5% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 400 shares. First Advsr LP has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 449,969 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Holderness Invests Company holds 0.27% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,371 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,140 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru holds 550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.51% or 30,139 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.17% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 268,095 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 16,175 shares stake. 2,608 are held by Goelzer Mngmt. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,754 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 17,682 shares to 198,198 valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 12,042 shares and now owns 195,112 shares. Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. 2,327 shares valued at $398,448 were sold by Brady Christopher J on Monday, February 4.