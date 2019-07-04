Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Stake By $554,800; Carret Asset Management Decreased By $578,494 Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) stake by 29.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 29,200 shares as Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ)’s stock rose 11.48%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 69,090 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 98,290 last quarter. Invesco Ltd Shs now has $9.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 2.26 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 30.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 27,146 shares with $1.36M value, down from 38,952 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $80.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Advisor reported 13,423 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Us State Bank De owns 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 884,342 shares. London Company Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 37,501 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). America First Investment has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,150 shares. Smith Salley And Associate reported 10,963 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,632 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9.25M shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 122,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited has 1.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virtu Fincl Limited accumulated 16,427 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sun Life Financial reported 2,464 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 53,095 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 5,345 shares to 20,745 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 13,190 shares and now owns 19,082 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $179,700 were bought by CANION ROD. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22. The insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120.

Among 5 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, May 13 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $20 target. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 7 report.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $266.87M for 9.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.64 million were reported by Massachusetts Finance Service Ma. 82,328 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.33% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). World Asset Mgmt has 30,207 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 75,400 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.19% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, American Fincl has 2.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 24,140 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 97,605 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Advisors Asset holds 0.04% or 124,018 shares. Fil reported 0.08% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 66,704 were accumulated by Old Natl Commercial Bank In. Cap Guardian Trust reported 95,200 shares. 7,069 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp.