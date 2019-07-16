Stonebridge Capital Management Cut Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) Holding; LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (LGGCF) Shorts Down By 97.96%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) stake by 34.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 21,550 shares as Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 40,428 shares with $5.71M value, down from 61,978 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Cor now has $127.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:LGGCF) had a decrease of 97.96% in short interest. LGGCF’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 97.96% from 4,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0672 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,442 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited owns 7,316 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 58,406 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neumann Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Inc reported 2,632 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 136,480 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 317,957 shares. 15,029 were accumulated by Stock Yards National Bank & Communication. Natixis LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,266 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.05% or 10,248 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 3.24M shares. Waddell Reed owns 2,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) stake by 19,390 shares to 48,000 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 17,087 shares and now owns 59,000 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

LGC Capital Ltd., an investment holding company, holds investments in private cannabis activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Jamaica, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $33.86 million. It has strategic alliances with AfriAg Ltd. to grow and distribute medical and recreational cannabis products in the southern African region for export to regulated and certified end users internationally; and with Creso Pharma Limited for the creation of a vertically-integrated cannabis operation, which includes cultivation, IP generation, product development, and commercialization. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm provides merchant banking services.

