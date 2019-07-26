Stonebridge Capital Management Cut By $624,600 Its Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Position; Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Has 0.93 Sentiment

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 27 cut down and sold stock positions in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) stake by 38.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 54,845 shares with $997,000 value, down from 89,545 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Spn now has $48.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 10.50% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 6.71 million shares traded or 58.37% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $714.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 24.93 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 54,380 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 13,190 shares to 19,082 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 450 shares and now owns 1,415 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America.