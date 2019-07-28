Stonebridge Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook Cl A (FB); As Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Lowered Holding by $522,032

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,862 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 31,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 549,613 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Company reported 11,077 shares. Addison Capital Com invested in 4,700 shares. Cwm Limited stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 112,500 were accumulated by Marathon Partners Equity Mgmt Limited Co. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ruggie Cap Gru owns 250 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Company has 4.72 million shares. Meritage invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Century Inc reported 8.13M shares stake. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 300,000 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.3% or 369,033 shares in its portfolio. Hound Prtn Ltd Liability reported 8.7% stake. One Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 27,567 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 3,578 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,156 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 5,628 were accumulated by S R Schill &. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Horan Advsr Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,000 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 52,196 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Beacon Grp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 49,366 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 2,324 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0% or 5,248 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Serv has 1.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 12,229 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,608 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 28,596 shares. Fin Counselors owns 25,931 shares. Covington Advsr accumulated 42,400 shares.