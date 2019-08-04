Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Intel Com (INTC) Holding By $1.38 Million; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Shorts Increased By 8.62%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 8.62% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 949,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.62% from 874,300 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 70,752 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – FAVORABLE SAFETY,TOLERABILITY,EFFICACY OBSERVED IN ONCE-WEEKLY ECHINOCANDIN FOR DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT INVASIVE FUNGAL INFECTIONS; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q R&D Expenses $13.2 Million; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of; 21/05/2018 – Cidara: Grant to Support Development of Immunotherapy Agents Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections; 21/03/2018 – CDTX: STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 26,026 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)'s stock declined 0.41%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 151,696 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 125,670 last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $215.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88 million shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR "LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS" (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6300 target in Friday, April 26 report.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cidara up 13% on positive rezafungin data – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cidara Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of CDTX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $15 target.