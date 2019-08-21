Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding; Last Week Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Coverage

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 18,635 shares as Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 143,533 shares with $6.28 million value, up from 124,898 last quarter. Bp Plc Sponsored Adr now has $123.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 3.18M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 07/05/2018 – BP SAYS NSMP ST. FERGUS U.K. GAS FLOWS CUT 7.2 MCM/D TO MAY 10; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING BUYS DEEPSEA NORDKAPP, WINS PACT WITH AKER BP; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 05/03/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK PANEL; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL USE PLATEAUING AROUND 2040

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $38 highest and $300 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 793.62% above currents $1.41 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. See Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $3.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $10.0000 4.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Lexicon? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lexicon Pharma +4.6% as CEO buys shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 6.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 504,503 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Lexicon Relocation Acquires UK-Based Sterling Mobility; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA CASH & OTHER $262.3M; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $149.84 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 12,524 shares to 45,327 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,335 shares and now owns 5,860 shares. Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is BP a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 36.72% above currents $36.79 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.