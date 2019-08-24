Stonebridge Capital Advisors Stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) Has Boosted by $662,373; Union Pac (UNP) Valuation Rose While Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered by $433,031 Its Stake

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 73,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 343,674 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 270,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 18,185 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. Beach Investment Management Limited Com holds 3,830 shares. 187,597 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Davis R M has 118,083 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.1% or 7,349 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 3,188 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,028 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru Co has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Connecticut-based Scholtz & Limited has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 580,072 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,069 shares. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 12,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loews owns 1,750 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 606,587 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15,613 shares to 145,012 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Foundation Advsrs owns 39,453 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.57% or 89.19M shares in its portfolio. California-based Fundx Inv Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Css Lc Il invested in 840,039 shares. Ssi Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,046 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability invested in 53,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hutchinson Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,684 shares. Intact Inv Management owns 18,200 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 962,890 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 22.52 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 33,741 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).