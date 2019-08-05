Stonebridge Capital Advisors Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Cut by $850,773 as Share Price Declined; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 17,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $204.49M for 18.92 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.