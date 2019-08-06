Stonebridge Capital Advisors Stake in Bhp Group LTD Sponsored Ads (BHP) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 175,949 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 61,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 54,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 3.32 million shares traded or 80.49% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q PETROLEUM OUTPUT 45 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 10,645 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 17,216 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,821 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 129,471 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 197,088 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 1,384 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 21,958 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 4,400 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2.55 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Franklin Resource reported 0.14% stake. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc stated it has 6,640 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 6,123 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $72.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 31.70 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

