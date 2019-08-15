Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Chevron New Com (CVX) as Stock Price Rose; Smithfield Trust Company Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Lowered by $4.57 Million

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 45,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3.92M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company invested in 66,531 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 30,611 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. 14,504 were reported by At Bancorp. Martin And Tn owns 17,116 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 13,190 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co reported 172,331 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fayez Sarofim holds 3.27% or 5.04 million shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd accumulated 45,978 shares or 0.58% of the stock. First City Cap Mngmt holds 11,175 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,435 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Ma has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 183,580 are held by Signature Estate Advsr Ltd Liability. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 759,716 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 245 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 7,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natixis owns 25,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Navellier &, a Nevada-based fund reported 5,784 shares. 35,758 were reported by Stellar Cap Lc. Summit Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 21,484 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mai Cap reported 74,881 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 32,270 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Nj invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 172,631 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 3.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 15,133 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Gru.