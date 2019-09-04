Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Holding in At&T Com (T) as Shares Rose; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 118,189 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 106,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 17.91 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.17. About 555,116 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,378 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares to 107,698 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

