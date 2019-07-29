Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Blackrock Com (BLK) Holding; Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 739,762 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,648 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 18,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,965 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Annual Financial Report; 04/05/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceeds 5 percent; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Submission of Document; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME SCOTT THIEL BIGGEST SHORT-TERM MARKET RISK IS BREXIT, POSITIONS ON A DEAL ARE “VERY FAR APART”

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.005 – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Present At Jefferies Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap has invested 1.89% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,830 are owned by Lbmc Advsrs Lc. Jennison Ltd Com reported 86,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,364 shares. L And S Advisors holds 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 27,857 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,332 shares. Hudock Group Lc reported 12 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Ltd has 0.45% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 18,725 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 35,611 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Whitnell & holds 0.45% or 19,400 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,493 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).