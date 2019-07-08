Stonebridge Capital Advisors Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Lowered by $2.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 37,269 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,481 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 68,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $176.18. About 128,837 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).