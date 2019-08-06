Stonebridge Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM); Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $314,262

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 8.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 53,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 44,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 1.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset stated it has 160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horrell Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1.80 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 452,853 shares. Ballentine Ltd Company owns 11,096 shares. 509,733 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caprock Gp Inc holds 15,734 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boys Arnold & has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colonial Tru Advisors invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,687 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 306,038 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Excalibur Corporation accumulated 8,102 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares to 107,698 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.