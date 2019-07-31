Stonebridge Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Bhp Group LTD Sponsored Ads (BHP); As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 54,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.19 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 14/03/2018 – South Australia poll offers voters a choice of clean or cheap power; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 269,298 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares to 112,633 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares to 351,100 shares, valued at $32.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Tru holds 33,349 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Virginia-based Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co accumulated 522 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 12,910 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5.22M shares. City Hldgs Com has 1.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tci Wealth Incorporated has 376 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 20,784 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Oak Ridge Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,210 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.