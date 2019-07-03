Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding; Ameren (AEE) Sentiment Is 1.11

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,498 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 112,633 shares with $5.28 million value, down from 143,131 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $222.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 200 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 180 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ameren Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 173.25 million shares, down from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameren Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 151 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $205.71 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 489,524 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 16,420 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.40 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 1.39% invested in the company for 167,190 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,584 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

