Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $850,773; Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sfmg Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 17,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 25,706 shares to 386,453 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $114.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

