Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Nordstrom Com (JWN) as Stock Declined; Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $356,813; Stock Price Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 208,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, up from 205,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.67 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 4,584 shares to 89,458 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,727 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wait for More Clarity on Macyâ€™s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Life in Balance: Nonprofit leader Amara Martin takes a pause for the cause – Denver Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:JWN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Nordstrom, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 120,127 shares. Sumitomo Life Com invested in 21,331 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 9.66 million shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 8,751 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% or 7.68M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 23,629 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 13,148 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 7,500 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Washington Cap Inc stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,126 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0.39% or 12,545 shares. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 3.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lipe Dalton holds 0.75% or 7,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lucas Capital holds 38,680 shares. 101,823 were reported by Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation. Trustco Bankshares N Y reported 4.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan & holds 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,014 shares. Hightower Lta holds 67,653 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.29% of the stock. 16,972 were reported by Court Place Ltd Llc. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Asset Mngmt Inc has 56,875 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 262,132 shares to 38,401 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).