Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $1.15 Million; Banbury Partners Has Increased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $7.75 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 87,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 336,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, up from 249,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Co Il reported 2,309 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ubs Asset Americas owns 728,161 shares. Saturna Cap owns 501,179 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 3,695 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 7,940 are held by Dean Mgmt. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,386 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.22% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 17.29 million shares. Trexquant LP invested in 0.07% or 9,107 shares. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Loomis Sayles And Communication Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 156,748 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 1.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 46,640 shares. Motco reported 534 shares.

