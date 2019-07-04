Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Bhp Group LTD Sponsored Ads (BHP) Holding By $349,866; CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY (CMOT) Shorts Decreased By 69.23%

CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:CMOT) had a decrease of 69.23% in short interest. CMOT’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 69.23% from 1,300 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:CMOT)’s short sellers to cover CMOT’s short positions. It closed at $0.1974 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6,479 shares as Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP)’s stock declined 0.46%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 61,224 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 54,745 last quarter. Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $147.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 1.04M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP – Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Four BHP Australian mining waste dams pose ‘extreme risk’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Confederate Motors, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.84 million. It offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website.