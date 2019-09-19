Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increases Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM); Inverness Counsel Cut Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Stake by $7.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 819,322 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 50,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 750,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.41M, down from 801,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.67. About 153,542 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 68,156 shares to 226,174 shares, valued at $24.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.80 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 10,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 16,945 shares. Moreover, Pzena Investment Lc has 0.28% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 3,893 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 970,700 shares. Excalibur Management Corp reported 78,011 shares or 10.1% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 9,079 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 2,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 23,131 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

