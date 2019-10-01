Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increases Position in Nordstrom Com (JWN); Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Its Paycom Software Com (PAYC) Position by $345,780; Share Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.51 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (PAYC) by 101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 1,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 1,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.01. About 232,895 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Good Reasons Why Nordstrom Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy Nike Stock Ahead of NKEâ€™s Q1 Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock: Volatility Continues, but Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Worry – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.02% or 1.40M shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 35,238 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 9,849 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated owns 769,316 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Co, Kansas-based fund reported 6,831 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Engines Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 100 are owned by Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Corporation. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Stephens Ar invested in 9,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lpl Financial Limited Co, California-based fund reported 32,536 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 7,756 shares. Madison owns 52,300 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 171,634 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 4,584 shares to 89,458 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,208 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).