Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holds Holding in 3M Co Com (MMM); As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Upped Position by $1.93 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 311,392 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 326,093 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 8.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Motco stated it has 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Lc holds 6.34 million shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas invested in 118,827 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 274 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 23,576 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6.78M shares. Wendell David Associate, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 51,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 233,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2.61M are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 29,450 shares. 12,450 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Conning holds 0.01% or 8,840 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The wrong stuff? Chuck Yeager, who broke sound barrier, sues Airbus – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 4,110 shares to 113,251 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,345 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.