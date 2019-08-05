Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holding In Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Was Has Upped; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Ingalls & Snyder Has Raised by $2.32 Million Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 119,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, up from 113,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 112,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, up from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International Limited Ca holds 1.91% or 78,934 shares in its portfolio. 1,013 are owned by Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth holds 44,725 shares. Putnam Investments Limited owns 8.02M shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Monroe Commercial Bank Tru Mi invested in 15,105 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 2.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accredited Inc accumulated 0.25% or 12,064 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 157,646 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 46,805 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd holds 2.66% or 162,600 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.12% or 12,117 shares. Iron Financial Lc holds 7,453 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 33,588 shares to 24,146 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,587 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).