Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Raised by $2.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Edgar Lomax Co Has Upped Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $2.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,370 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 77,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.39. About 713,783 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 104.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,370 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 248,010 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 200,289 shares. California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 2.26% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 1.01M shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Scotia Cap owns 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50,632 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 529 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 2,441 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.32% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 223,816 shares. Blackrock invested in 13.55M shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 113,675 shares stake. Yorktown & stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,698 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won’t ‘Let You Sleep Soundly,’ Constellation A Safer Bet – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Opinion: The Real Reason Canopy Growth’s Co-CEO Bruce Linton Was Fired – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “MillerCoors Is Still Mad About the Bud Light Super Bowl Ad – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts Inc accumulated 44,426 shares or 1% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 8,387 shares. Smith Salley & invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tcw Grp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 736,398 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loudon Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,489 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% or 2,498 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage reported 400 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 235,712 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 38,424 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Limited has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,088 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 740,976 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,842 shares. 584,944 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.